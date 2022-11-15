Christina Applegate says Hollywood star means more than you can imagine

Christina Applegate, known for her roles on "Married... with Children" and "Dead to Me," poses...
Christina Applegate, known for her roles on "Married... with Children" and "Dead to Me," poses at a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Nov. 14, 2022.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Hollywood honored actress Christina Applegate with a star on the Walk of Fame Monday.

Two of her co-stars from the 90s sitcom “Married with Children” joined Applegate for the ceremony.

Katey Sagal and David Faustino participated in the star’s unveiling.

Applegate has been acting on stage, television and in film since she was young.

“I’ve had a really interesting life, but the life started as being a little girl waiting in line to see the first Star Wars on this very street at that very theater,” Applegate said at the ceremony. “This day means more to me than you can possibly imagine.”

She has received Emmy, Golden Globe and Tony nominations.

The 50-year-old actress recently opened up about being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, sharing that she has gained weight and now walks with a cane.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If the recently filed bill passes, it would go into effect in July 2023.
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker stands with team.
Tennessee retains spot in AP college football poll ahead of South Carolina game
Kathleen Gibi holding decade-old bottle found in the Tennessee River
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
Aaron Smith
Man claims to be Lucifer in threatening texts to estranged wife, police say
A school bus in Kentucky crashed and went down an embankment near Salyersville. (Olivia...
Students, driver in school bus crash in Kentucky; 3 airlifted

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
With Russia’s retreat in Kherson, reports of abuses emerge
Joe Biden expects to press G-20 to hold tough on Russia over the Ukraine war.
G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war
A United Nations report projected the world's population will reach around 8.5 billion in 2030,...
World population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2018 file photo, people light candles at a makeshift memorial outside...
Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report