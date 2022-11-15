Cold temperatures continue with spotty snowfall Wednesday morning

Meteorologist Paige Noel says the cold temperatures stick around for the next several days.
Spotty mountain snowfall Wednesday
Spotty mountain snowfall Wednesday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty showers continue overnight into Wednesday morning. Areas along the Plateau and the mountaintops could see some spotty snow showers.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Showers will continue to push out of here this evening. Tonight stays mostly cloudy with spotty showers changing to light snow showers in the higher elevations and a few flurries are possible in the Valley, with a low of 37 degrees Wednesday morning.

Since Wednesday stays mostly cloudy most of the day, spotty light snowfall continues to pop-up in spotty coverage. The high is only 44 degrees, with a breeze out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’re back to the mid to upper 20s by Thursday morning, as the sky clears. We’ll see the sunshine again Thursday, but the high is only 41 degrees. The sunshine continues Friday with highs closer to the mid-40s.

A few more clouds arrive Saturday which drops us back into the lower 40s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we continue to remain dry with highs getting back into the upper 40s to lower 50s just ahead of Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If the recently filed bill passes, it would go into effect in July 2023.
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker stands with team.
Tennessee retains spot in AP college football poll ahead of South Carolina game
Kathleen Gibi holding decade-old bottle found in the Tennessee River
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
Aaron Smith
Man claims to be Lucifer in threatening texts to estranged wife, police say
A school bus in Kentucky crashed and went down an embankment near Salyersville. (Olivia...
Students, driver in school bus crash in Kentucky; 3 airlifted

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Haley tracks the change from rain to some snow and lingering cold air.
Another cold front brings rain on and off today, spotty snowfall tonight
Chief Meteorologist Haley tracks the change from rain to some snow and lingering cold air.
Another cold front brings rain on and off today, spotty snowfall tonight
Rain and colder temperatures are the theme for Tuesday
A cold and rainy Tuesday ahead, with more sunshine for the end of the week
Cold is the word: Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks incoming winds, rain
Cold is the word: Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks incoming winds, rain