Cold temperatures continue with spotty snowfall Wednesday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty showers continue overnight into Wednesday morning. Areas along the Plateau and the mountaintops could see some spotty snow showers.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Showers will continue to push out of here this evening. Tonight stays mostly cloudy with spotty showers changing to light snow showers in the higher elevations and a few flurries are possible in the Valley, with a low of 37 degrees Wednesday morning.

Since Wednesday stays mostly cloudy most of the day, spotty light snowfall continues to pop-up in spotty coverage. The high is only 44 degrees, with a breeze out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’re back to the mid to upper 20s by Thursday morning, as the sky clears. We’ll see the sunshine again Thursday, but the high is only 41 degrees. The sunshine continues Friday with highs closer to the mid-40s.

A few more clouds arrive Saturday which drops us back into the lower 40s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we continue to remain dry with highs getting back into the upper 40s to lower 50s just ahead of Thanksgiving.

