Father of slain nurse rushes murder suspects in court


By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The father of a nurse shot and killed while driving to work in 2020 had to be held back in court Tuesday after rushing toward his daughter’s alleged murderers.

Shortly after suspects Devaunte Hill and James Cowan entered a Davidson County courtroom Tuesday, Caitlyn Kaufman’s father, Rick, lunged toward them, forcing security to hold him back. Kaufman was shot and killed on Dec. 3, 2020 after prosecutors say at least six gunshots were fired into her SUV as she was driving along Interstate 440 in Nashville.

Devaunte Hill (left) as he was arrested in the death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman (right).
Devaunte Hill (left) as he was arrested in the death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman (right).(Metro Nashville Police Department/Twitter)

One of the bullets hit her shoulder and killed her, according to police. Hill and Cowan were charged with her murder and are currently awaiting a trial that is set to start Jan. 23.

Kaufman’s father rushed toward the suspects Tuesday morning but was quickly met by security, who wrapped him up in a bear hug and escorted him out of the courtroom. The slain nurse’s father quickly gave up, but it made for an emotional moment in the courtroom. Both Kaufman and the suspects’ families attended the hearing.

The Kaufman family is from Pennsylvania, but Caitlyn moved to Nashville after becoming a nurse. Hill and Cowan are facing life in prison.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If the recently filed bill passes, it would go into effect in July 2023.
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker stands with team.
Tennessee retains spot in AP college football poll ahead of South Carolina game
Generic football
Locker room assault sparks investigation at East Tenn. high school
Kathleen Gibi holding decade-old bottle found in the Tennessee River
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
Aaron Smith
Man claims to be Lucifer in threatening texts to estranged wife, police say

Latest News

Spotty mountain snowfall Wednesday
Cold temperatures continue with spotty snowfall Wednesday morning
K-9 Kelly
Knox County Sheriff’s Office retired K-9 dies
Great Smoky Mountains National Park bridge
Repair work scheduled for Great Smoky Mountains park bridges
Lights over Gatlinburg
Lights over Gatilinburg is back