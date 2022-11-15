Fighting hunger, feeding hope: Second Harvest giving Thanksgiving meals

By Christyn Allen
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will distribute Thanksgiving meal boxes on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. until noon.

They plan to give out about 500 boxes, no questions asked. Meal kits will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

The boxes will include a turkey or ham, side dishes and ingredients for a pumpkin pie.

Second Harvest will stay busy for the rest of the year, as they distribute holiday meals to families around the region.

Despite inflation, people are still donating to the food bank. They’ve seen no dip in donations, but they have seen demand for their services increase.

“We are fighting hunger, but we’re also feeding hope, and if we can provide that hope for someone, that’s one less thing they have to worry about for the holidays. We love our East Tennessee community, and we want them to feel safe and loved and have full bellies,” said Director of Development for Second Harvest Rachael Ellis.

You can help feed people through Second Harvest.

