Gun violence in Knoxville nearly doubled in three years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gun violence is skyrocketing in Knoxville. A new report showed homicides nearly doubled from 2019 to last year.

There were 89 homicides from 2019 through 2021 with 100 victims.

“Gun violence is the overwhelming majority of incidents that happen in our community,” said LaKenya Middlebrook, Chief Community Safety Officer for the City of Knoxville.

About 92% of those homicides were gun-related, according to the study. Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel said increasing gun safety is one of his top priorities.

“This is a problem that we can actually address and solve,” said Noel.

The study revealed there are 17 active gangs in Knoxville, and they are responsible for nearly half of gun violence incidents. However, Noel said there are measures he used in New Orleans, where he previously served, that he can bring to Knoxville.

“Actually identifying the individuals who are involved in violence and focusing directly on them as opposed to focusing on geographical areas,” Noel said.

He said the fact that it is a small group of people in a concentrated area will give them a path forward.

What’s leading to these acts of violence? About 60% of gun violence incidents in Knoxville stem from a dispute.

Noel said educating people is the key to preventing these incidents.

“Teaching people to resolve their disputes without using violence,” Noel said. “I think that’s one measure, and also working with people to try and steer them away from a life of crime in the first place.”

Noel said the homicide rate when he was in New Orleans, at one point, was at a decades-long low. He is hoping those same strategies will work in Knoxville too.

Noel also wants to improve the solve rate of homicides. He said it sits around the national average of 60% right now. However, he believes that will get better when he’s able to hire more people into the investigations unit.

