Hops and Hollers closing its doors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville beer garden Hops and Hollers will close its doors for the last time Sunday.

Hops and Hollers announced the closing on its Facebook page, saying “All good things must come to an end, and it is our time to say farewell.”

The business opened in 2014 and featured food trucks from across Knoxville.

