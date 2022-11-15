Hops and Hollers closing its doors

Knoxville beer garden Hops and Hollers will close its doors for the last time Sunday.
A beer
A beer(Pixabay)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville beer garden Hops and Hollers will close its doors for the last time Sunday.

Hops and Hollers announced the closing on its Facebook page, saying “All good things must come to an end, and it is our time to say farewell.”

The business opened in 2014 and featured food trucks from across Knoxville.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If the recently filed bill passes, it would go into effect in July 2023.
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker stands with team.
Tennessee retains spot in AP college football poll ahead of South Carolina game
Kathleen Gibi holding decade-old bottle found in the Tennessee River
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
Aaron Smith
Man claims to be Lucifer in threatening texts to estranged wife, police say
A school bus in Kentucky crashed and went down an embankment near Salyersville. (Olivia...
Students, driver in school bus crash in Kentucky; 3 airlifted

Latest News

Matthew Lappin
Knoxville nurse arrested for public intoxication while working, report says
Chief Meteorologist Haley tracks the change from rain to some snow and lingering cold air.
Another cold front brings rain on and off today, spotty snowfall tonight
Catch Up Quick
Catch Up Quick
Snow has hit Newfound Gap Road
Newfound Gap Road closed overnight due to winter weather