Knox County Sheriff’s Office retired K-9 dies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a retired K-9 officer had died.

K-9 Kelly worked with Detective Lynam to serve Knox County until her retirement.

“Kelly was fortunate to spend her retirement days lounging outside, on the couch, and at the beach with her family. Her sense of purpose continued after retirement, protecting the littles of the Lynam family,” office officials said in a social media post.

