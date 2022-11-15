Knox County Sheriff’s Office retired K-9 dies

K-9 Kelly worked with Detective Lynam to serve Knox County until her retirement.
K9 Kelly
K9 Kelly(KCSO)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a retired K-9 officer had died.

K-9 Kelly worked with Detective Lynam to serve Knox County until her retirement.

“Kelly was fortunate to spend her retirement days lounging outside, on the couch, and at the beach with her family. Her sense of purpose continued after retirement, protecting the littles of the Lynam family,” office officials said in a social media post.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If the recently filed bill passes, it would go into effect in July 2023.
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker stands with team.
Tennessee retains spot in AP college football poll ahead of South Carolina game
Generic football
Locker room assault sparks investigation at East Tenn. high school
Kathleen Gibi holding decade-old bottle found in the Tennessee River
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
Aaron Smith
Man claims to be Lucifer in threatening texts to estranged wife, police say

Latest News

Spotty mountain snowfall Wednesday
Cold temperatures continue with spotty snowfall Wednesday morning
Great Smoky Mountains National Park bridge
Repair work scheduled for Great Smoky Mountains park bridges
Lights over Gatlinburg
Lights over Gatilinburg is back
Matthew Lappin
Knoxville healthcare worker arrested for public intoxication while working, report says