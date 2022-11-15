Knoxville nurse arrested for public intoxication while working, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville nurse was arrested Sunday for public intoxication, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

The arrest happened around 3 p.m. when officers responded to the Little Clinic on Middlebrook Pike, the report said. While there, officers were told that Matthew Lappin, a worker at the clinic, had gotten into an argument with a parent about their daughter’s appointment. The report said that Lappin threatened to fight the victim.

The responding officers said that Lappin smelled like alcohol and had an empty airplane bottle of rum on his person. Lappin also allegedly had a container with clonazepam, an anxiety medication, on his person.

Lappin was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication.

