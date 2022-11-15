Locker room assault sparks investigation at East Tenn. high school

GRAY, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Nov. 6, a parent whose son plays on the Daniel Boone High School football team, reported that her child had been assaulted by one of his teammates in the locker room.

A full administrative investigation was launched by Washington County Schools, and school officials were able to confirm the allegations, according to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd

Law enforcement and the Department of Children Services were notified due to the nature of the allegations, Boyd said.

Boyd said harassment was routine for some of the players. The football players described the harassment as “horseplay,” according to Boyd.

The accused students reportedly faced “immediate” discipline from Head Coach Jeremy Jenkins, Athletic Director Danny Good and Principal Tim Campbell.

“The students involved have been disciplined in accordance with the school system’s code of acceptable behavior and discipline, and steps have been taken to ensure that these behaviors do not recur within the athletic program of Daniel Boone High School,” Boyd said in a statement.

“The safety and well-being of the students in Washington County Schools is and will always be our top priority,” he continued.

The parents and guardians of the victims and the accused have been notified of the allegations and the investigation, according to Boyd.

