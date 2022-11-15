Locker room assault sparks investigation at East Tenn. high school

Harassment in the locker room was described by some members of the Daniel Boone High School football team as ‘horseplay,’ Washington County Schools officials said.
Generic football
Generic football(MGN)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAY, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Nov. 6, a parent whose son plays on the Daniel Boone High School football team, reported that her child had been assaulted by one of his teammates in the locker room.

A full administrative investigation was launched by Washington County Schools, and school officials were able to confirm the allegations, according to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd

Law enforcement and the Department of Children Services were notified due to the nature of the allegations, Boyd said.

Boyd said harassment was routine for some of the players. The football players described the harassment as “horseplay,” according to Boyd.

The accused students reportedly faced “immediate” discipline from Head Coach Jeremy Jenkins, Athletic Director Danny Good and Principal Tim Campbell.

“The students involved have been disciplined in accordance with the school system’s code of acceptable behavior and discipline, and steps have been taken to ensure that these behaviors do not recur within the athletic program of Daniel Boone High School,” Boyd said in a statement.

“The safety and well-being of the students in Washington County Schools is and will always be our top priority,” he continued.

The parents and guardians of the victims and the accused have been notified of the allegations and the investigation, according to Boyd.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Gibi holding decade-old bottle found in the Tennessee River
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
If the recently filed bill passes, it would go into effect in July 2023.
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker stands with team.
Tennessee retains spot in AP college football poll ahead of South Carolina game
The first guests to head up the mountain were treated with a lifetime pass.
Skyland Ranch officially opens to the public
The inmates escaped from a work detail late Friday night.
Lincoln County inmates found, one dead

Latest News

Rain and colder temperatures are the theme for Tuesday
A cold and rainy Tuesday ahead, with more sunshine for the end of the week
The Land Rover Defender Service Award was presented to the bear rescue last week in New York.
Appalachian Bear Rescue wins $25K, new car in national contest
The Land Rover Defender Service Award was presented to the bear rescue last week in New York.
Appalachian Bear Rescue wins $25,000 and new car in national contest
Greyhound Bus Station
Time is ticking: Knoxville Greyhound bus stop searching for new home