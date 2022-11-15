New roundabout added to reduce accidents, traffic on Hardin Valley Road

Knox County leaders unveiled a new roundabout at the intersection of Hardin Valley Road and Hickory Creek Road on Monday.
By Richard Mason
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, Knox County leaders unveiled a new roundabout at the intersection of Hardin Valley Road, E. Gallaher Ferry Road and Hickory Creek Road with the goal to reduce car accidents and traffic congestion.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Engineering and Public Works Senior Director Jim Snowden helped cut the ribbon.

“With this roundabout, of course, instead of having cars coming at you from all these different angles, basically all you have to do is worry about the person entering on your left. So, it took a very chaotic situation, made it much more orderly and much safer and also really helped improve traffic in this area,” Jacobs said.

The project started in May and cost $1.2 million to complete but was under budget, according to Knox County Officials,

Jim Snowden, Knox County Engineering Director, said adding the roundabout was important due to safety concerns.

“You had a really sharp, almost a 90-degree curve on the main road, Hardin Valley Road,” Snowden said. “People would run through and run off the road.”

