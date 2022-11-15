Rebounding, second-chance points doom Lady Vols in 79-67 loss to Indiana

Tennessee was hampered by fast break and second-chance points turned in by Indiana.
By Zack Rickens
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:58 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 11 Indiana got out to a 13 point lead in the second quarter Monday night and never looked back against No. 4 Tennessee, beating the Lady Vols 79-67.

Tennessee’s Jasmine Powell posted her second career double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, but the Lady Vols were hampered by fast break and second-chance points turned in by Indiana.

The Hoosiers tallied 17 second chance points and outscored Tennessee 212 on the fast break. Indiana won the battle on the boards 35-33 - the second game in a row Tennessee lost the rebounding margin.

Tennessee’s leading scorer was Rickea Jackson, who posted 17 points on 6-of-14 shooting and 2-of-3 from downtown. Tamari Key finished in double figures in scoring with 14 points. Key was perfect from the floor, converting all four layup tries in the game for the Big Orange (1-2).

UP NEXT

The Lady Vols take to the road for their only regular-season tournament of the season, the Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas. Action begins with Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 19, and tips off at noon ET on FloHoops.com.

