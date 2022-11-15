Repair work scheduled for Great Smoky Mountains park bridges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Tuesday that work would begin to repair several bridges across the park after the Federal Highway Administration awarded a contract.

Bridges at 19 locations will be repaired, according to a release from the park.

“Work activity is likely to inconvenience motorists on busy days; however, closures are expected to be in place for less than a week at each of the 19 bridge locations,” said Facility Management Division Chief Barbara Hatcher. “We remind motorists to slow down when traveling through work sites to protect workers.”

The improvements will include railing replacement, stone work and more. The following roadways will see single-lane closures: the Spur, Gatlinburg Bypass, Little River Road, Tremont, Laurel Creek Road, Newfound Gap Road, Smokemont and Deep Creek. Short-duration, full-road closures will occur in the following areas: Greenbrier (Ramsey Prong Road), Tremont (gravel road section), Big Creek and Cataloochee.

The park has not announced specific dates for the closures.

The repairs are scheduled to run through August 2023.

