Tennessee debuts all-orange helmets ahead of South Carolina matchup

The alternative uniform features an all-orange helmet with white jerseys and white pants.
The Vols will sport the new look in the matchup against South Carolina.
The Vols will sport the new look in the matchup against South Carolina.(Tennessee Athletics)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics officials have announced that the Vols will wear orange helmets in the game against South Carolina on Saturday.

The alternative uniforms feature an all-orange helmet with white pants and white jerseys.

This is the first time UT players have worn orange helmets since the 1930s.

The University of Tennessee is not the first team to opt for a new look. Here’s why alternate uniforms are so popular.

