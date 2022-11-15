Time is ticking: Knoxville Greyhound bus stop searching for new home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Greyhound Bus situation took another turn as city and company officials work to meet at an agreeable situation.

In April, Greyhound moved from its location in The Old City to Cherry Street. That relocation sparked a myriad of issues, eventually forcing the manager of the gas station to terminate its agreement with the company.

The termination was in August, and come October, the company found a business to agree to house the bus company and its customers.

That agreement went better until the City of Knoxville served the 6th Ave. Market & Deli and Greyhound with a Notice Of Violation.

The NOV, as the city refers to it, was to notify the businesses of a code violation.

The violation was the bus company was running its operation out of a C-N Neighborhood Commercial Zoning District, where an operation is not allowed, per a city spokesperson.

Greyhound was served the NOV Oct. 10, with an original deadline date to stop operations at the 6th Ave. location on Nov. 7.

The City of Knoxville granted a two-week extension, with a deadline of Nov. 21.

The City can grant an extension if a business can show its actively working to remedy the situation, according to the city spokesperson.

Greyhound tells WVLT News it is “actively working towards an improved solution for customers in Knoxville.”

