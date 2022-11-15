Time is ticking: Knoxville Greyhound bus stop searching for new home

Greyhound’s Old City depot was sold, forcing the company to operate out of two gas stations.
Knoxville's Greyhound Bus Station is once again in limbo after the current stop ruled a code violation.
By William Puckett
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Greyhound Bus situation took another turn as city and company officials work to meet at an agreeable situation.

In April, Greyhound moved from its location in The Old City to Cherry Street. That relocation sparked a myriad of issues, eventually forcing the manager of the gas station to terminate its agreement with the company.

The termination was in August, and come October, the company found a business to agree to house the bus company and its customers.

That agreement went better until the City of Knoxville served the 6th Ave. Market & Deli and Greyhound with a Notice Of Violation.

The NOV, as the city refers to it, was to notify the businesses of a code violation.

The violation was the bus company was running its operation out of a C-N Neighborhood Commercial Zoning District, where an operation is not allowed, per a city spokesperson.

Greyhound was served the NOV Oct. 10, with an original deadline date to stop operations at the 6th Ave. location on Nov. 7.

The City of Knoxville granted a two-week extension, with a deadline of Nov. 21.

The City can grant an extension if a business can show its actively working to remedy the situation, according to the city spokesperson.

Greyhound tells WVLT News it is “actively working towards an improved solution for customers in Knoxville.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Gibi holding decade-old bottle found in the Tennessee River
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
If the recently filed bill passes, it would go into effect in July 2023.
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker stands with team.
Tennessee retains spot in AP college football poll ahead of South Carolina game
The first guests to head up the mountain were treated with a lifetime pass.
Skyland Ranch officially opens to the public
The inmates escaped from a work detail late Friday night.
Lincoln County inmates found, one dead

Latest News

Knox County Officials cut the ribbon at the opening of the new roundabout on Hardin Valley Road...
New roundabout added to reduce accidents, traffic on Hardin Valley Road
Knox County leaders unveiled a new roundabout at the intersection of Hardin Valley Road and Hickory
Aaron Smith
Man claims to be Lucifer in threatening texts to estranged wife, police say
Photo by: zz/KGC-138/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 11/6/19 Lizzo (Melissa Viviane Jefferson) performing in...
Lizzo to kick off 2023 North American tour in Knoxville