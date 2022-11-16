Alcoa teacher, coach brings Spanish flair to Vols highlights

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - By day, Carlos Lopez is an assistant coach and Spanish teacher at Alcoa High School, but he’s found a passion outside of work when Tennessee football kicks off.

He’s taken social media by storm after tweeting multiple videos that get tens of thousands of views that commentate on the Vols in Spanish with an unmistakable amount of energy.

The journey for Lopez started back in 2001 when he was 11 years old, his mother decided to move the family from Venezuela after Hugo Chavez took power.

Opting for a different life and the challenge of learning a different language, they moved to Tennessee in the Seymour area where Lopez would go to middle and high school.

As a lifelong soccer fan, he realized quickly that when he turned on the television to listen and watch sports, he felt shortchanged.

“Any time a big play comes on I’m just not feeling it,” said Lopez.

During the Tennessee win over Alabama, Lopez decided he would do something about it and started posting videos of him commentating in Spanish, which garnered a lot of attention on social media.

Now the Alcoa coach is affectionately known on Twitter as “Juan Ward” as a tip of the cap to the longtime Vols broadcaster John Ward.

“The Latinos around here that don’t speak English maybe they’d enjoy American football, but they’re turning on the radio, and they don’t know what’s going on,” said Lopez.

He’s hopeful that his videos full of energy and positivity will encourage more people to learn Spanish and give a new outlet for Spanish-speaking Tennessee fans to take in a new form of highlights.

“It’s just that passion that Latinos can bring to anything they do that makes it so exciting,” said Lopez.

For now, Lopez said he’ll continue to make videos of the Vols but hopes to one day do his signature play-by-play live and in person.

He’s not sure where this passion project of his will take him but said he’d love the opportunity to call games in Spanish for all University of Tennessee sports.

“Whatever dreams you have, you can make them come true here in the United States,” said Lopez.

Before becoming a teacher and coach at Alcoa High School, Lopez played football at Carson-Newman University and Middle Tennessee State University.

After college, he spent time in the Arena Football League with the Tampa Bay Storm as a kicker and is the current kicking coach at Alcoa High School.

