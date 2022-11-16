Artificially intelligent studio helps people stay in shape

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Steven Barnard has worked in IT for more than 20 years. Now he is using his experience in technology to introduce a new way for people in Knoxville to exercise, using robotics and artificial intelligence to help people with strength training.

“My background is in tech, in addition to my passion for fitness and nutrition. And so, this really brings those two worlds together,” Barnard said.

He opened The Exercise Coach in Knoxville, a project that took almost a year to come to life. The high-tech fitness studio has nine machines, five of which are artificially intelligent.

The machines don’t use weights. Instead, it relies on high resistance pressure with a touchscreen to show the user their progress.

The studio offers clients a monthly subscription plan or a per-session basis; each session ranges from $25 to $55.

“You’re not motivated by just getting stronger, you’re motivated by the positive effect it has on your life. To be able to live life to its fullest that’s what we want to help people to achieve here,” Barnard said.

You can learn more about The Exercise Coach by visiting its official Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.