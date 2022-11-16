Clouds linger with a few flurries flying

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine only peaks out at times on a chilly Wednesday, with more clearing ahead but that leads to more nights in the 20s.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning cloudy with spotty showers changing to light snow showers in the higher elevations and a few flurries are possible in the Valley, with a low of 37 degrees to start the day.

Overall it’s a mostly cloudy day, with some afternoon cloud breaks. Spotty snowfall continues in the mountains through midday, then we’ll top out at only 44 degrees, about 15 degrees below average. The wind can make it feel a few degrees colder at times, with a northwesterly breeze 5 to 10 mph.

A band of clouds zips through our area tonight, dropping light snowfall in spots of our area higher elevations and a few flurries are possible in the Valley, but clouds exit in the morning with a low of 28 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday’s high is only 41 degrees, but at least it’s a mostly sunny day! Friday also starts out in the 20s, then stays mostly sunny with a high of 45 degrees.

Clouds and spotty mountaintop snowfall pass through Friday night, still it’s around 29 degrees by Saturday morning. Then the clouds exit for the second half of the day, and a high around 43 degrees. A little wind kicks up at times this weekend, making it feel colder.

Temperatures recover to the 50s Tuesday to Wednesday of next week in your First Alert 8-day planner, but we are monitoring rain to return by the of Thanksgiving week.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.