Co-hosts announced for Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration


Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration will be held at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.
Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration will be held at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.(Terry Wyatt/Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music stars Jimmie Allen and Elle King and Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith will host New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

The celebration will air on the CBS Television Network.

“When I got the call to host New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, I was super excited and started looking forward to it right then,” Allen said in a news release. “I was part of the show last year as a performer, so being able to co-host it this year with Elle King and Rachel Smith and see all the great performances that are lined up – it’s going to be awesome.

“New Year’s Eve has always been one of my favorite nights to celebrate because we get to reflect on the year we’ve had while getting a fresh start,” King said in a news release. “Nashville has been so amazing and welcoming to me this year and I can’t wait to see what next year brings.”

“This hometown gal is thrilled to be back for round two of Nashville’s Big Bash,” Smith said in a news release. “Hanging with my talented country friends in Music City on New Year’s Eve is the ultimate way to kick off the New Year.”

As previously announced, the star-studded entertainment special will feature nearly 50 high-energy performances by country music’s hottest superstars, including Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band and more. The Nashville music note drop and fireworks will occur at midnight Central Time.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amazon Fulfillment Center at the old East Towne Mall location sits done and empty in...
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouses sit empty, incomplete ahead of looming deadlines
Generic football
Locker room assault sparks investigation at East Tenn. high school
Matthew Lappin
Knoxville healthcare worker arrested for public intoxication while working, report says
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
If the recently filed bill passes, it would go into effect in July 2023.
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee

Latest News

Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Ways to Find Your Fun to get you in the Christmas spirit
Fighting hunger, feeding hope: Second Harvest giving Thanksgiving meals
The Amazon Fulfillment Center at the old East Towne Mall location sits done and empty in...
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouses sit empty, incomplete ahead of looming deadlines
This is enough brine for a 10- to 18- pound turkey.
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Turkey Brine