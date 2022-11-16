Co-hosts announced for Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music stars Jimmie Allen and Elle King and Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith will host New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

The celebration will air on the CBS Television Network.

“When I got the call to host New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, I was super excited and started looking forward to it right then,” Allen said in a news release. “I was part of the show last year as a performer, so being able to co-host it this year with Elle King and Rachel Smith and see all the great performances that are lined up – it’s going to be awesome.

“New Year’s Eve has always been one of my favorite nights to celebrate because we get to reflect on the year we’ve had while getting a fresh start,” King said in a news release. “Nashville has been so amazing and welcoming to me this year and I can’t wait to see what next year brings.”

“This hometown gal is thrilled to be back for round two of Nashville’s Big Bash,” Smith said in a news release. “Hanging with my talented country friends in Music City on New Year’s Eve is the ultimate way to kick off the New Year.”

As previously announced, the star-studded entertainment special will feature nearly 50 high-energy performances by country music’s hottest superstars, including Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band and more. The Nashville music note drop and fireworks will occur at midnight Central Time.

