East Tennessee woman celebrates 100th birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A century ago, life was much simpler, no cell phones or computers. A lot has clearly changed since and one East Tennessee woman has lived through it all.

The happy birthday song, is a tune Imogene Shipe has heard 100 times. Shipe hit the century mark on Wednesday, and celebrated with cake, balloons, and gifts.

She got to celebrate with some of her closest friends and family members at Trinity Hills Assisted Living in East Knoxville.

“Well, all my friends are here, that’s for one thing. And I enjoy that,” Shipe said. “And, my nieces are here, and I enjoy them.”

Shipe grew up in Union County, the third youngest of eight siblings. She worked for a local doctor for 27 years. She did marry, but never had any kids.

Her nieces said she loves art and spent a lot of time painting decorative eggs, and china.

She’s also lived through quite a bit of local history. In 1940, she attended then President Roosevelt’s dedication of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

While she did appreciate the love on her birthday, she said she didn’t want anything special.

“Well, I didn’t want them to do anything for me, because I thought it’s just another day,” Shipe said.

The executive director of the facility said she is loved by everyone at Trinity Hills, and that she has a positive outlook on life, even at 100 years old.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.