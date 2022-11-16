Future first responders participate in major accident drill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies teamed up Wednesday to teach future first responders how to handle a major accident.

AMR, Rural Metro, and University of Tennessee’s Life Star all helped out with the drill.

In the scenario, multiple victims were injured from debris after a head-on collision with two vehicles.

Daryl Warren with AMR said having a drill sets the students up to thrive in their field.

”So what we have simulated here is a mass causality incident for our students. We currently have 10 students going through EMT class, so we simulated a vehicle accident with a series of other barriers for them to contend with,” Warren shared.

Ten EMT students got hands-on experience to help them learn how to respond under pressure.

Shaleyah Colbert said she learned a lot from the exercise.

”There was a lot going on. There were people everywhere, people screaming. Everybody just all over the place. I think it was a lot of pressure from every angle but I feel like it was very beneficial to everybody to be able to experience that. That way we have an idea of what it could be like later on when we’re out there on a truck,” Colbert said.

The students currently in the 10-week training program are almost done. They take their final exams next week before they can get licensed and start responding to real calls.

