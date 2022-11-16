From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land.

The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard for generations.

Melinda Hedgecoth has been collecting the weather lore for decades and said lots of signs from late fall can suggest a rough winter.

“Mama said other people might walk all over it and never notice it,” Hegecoth said of the land around Cumberland County.

Her mother Helen Lane was featured in Life and Time Magazine for her winter forecasts.

Calls came from around the world, asking about her specialty: woolly worms.

Here’s how the legend goes. If the tips are black, East Tennessee will see a hard winter, especially at the start and finish. If they’re mostly brown, the winter will have less snow and milder temps.

“She worried about the woolly worms too, because there wasn’t nearly as many of them back then,” Hegecoth said. And they’re even scarcer now.

The wisdom of the weather women goes well beyond just woolly worms.

“I think it’s gonna be a bad winter. Because the early morning fogs in August. I counted 11,” Hegecoth said.

Hedgecoth saw a lot of spiderwebs and a huge amount of hickory nuts.

Another family secret could provide also spell a rough winter. “The corn shucks was real thick this year. That’s another sign to go by,” Hegecoth said.

Her grandfather only heard the winds on Crab Orchard Mountain roar three times, which meant bad snow. When it got quiet, he knew to start chopping firewood.

“He said: ‘it’s gonna snow,’ and they said ‘how do you know dad?’ and he said ‘because you can hear that old barge blowing on the Tennessee River and when you hear that it’s coming a snow,’” Hegecoth said.

“There may be some scientific base to it, but we just don’t know what it is every time. But all they knew is to observe,” Hegecoth said. “They lived outside, close to nature.”

The prediction of a bad winter comes with an important lesson about getting outside and listening to the messages nature is giving.

