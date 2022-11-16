Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Turkey Brine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This is a tasty brine recipe for any type of poultry. It will make your turkey very juicy, and you can make gravy to die for out of it as well! This is enough brine for a 10- to 18- pound turkey.

Prep Time: 5 mins

Cook Time: 5 mins

Cool Time: 8 hrs 30 mins

Total Time: 8 hrs 40 mins

Ingredients:

· 1 gallon vegetable broth

· 1 cup sea salt

· 2 tablespoon rosemary

· 2 tablespoon sage

· 1 tablespoon thyme

· 2 tablespoon parsley

· 1 gallon ice water



Instructions

Combine vegetable broth, sea salt, rosemary, sage, thyme, and savory in a large stock pot. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently to be sure salt is dissolved. Remove from heat, and let cool to room temperature. When the broth mixture is cool, pour it into a clean 5-gallon bucket. Stir in the ice water. Rinse and dry your turkey. Make sure you have removed the innards. Place the turkey, breast down, into the brine. Make sure that the cavity gets filled. Place the bucket in the refrigerator for 8 hours, or overnight. Remove the turkey carefully, draining off the excess brine and pat dry. Discard excess brine. Cook the turkey as desired reserving the drippings for gravy. Keep in mind that brined turkeys cook 20 to 30 minutes faster so watch the temperature gauge.

Notes:

· Always brine foods in a food-grade, nonreactive container such as a stainless steel or enameled stockpot, a brining bag, or a food-grade plastic bucket.

Why Brine Your Turkey?

Turkey is a relatively lean bird, particularly the breast meat, meaning that it doesn’t have a lot of fat to help keep the meat from becoming dry and tough. It needs some help if we want to avoid the kind of turkey situation that makes us sad and mopey on Thanksgiving.

What is Brining?

A brine is a basic solution of water and salt. By giving our turkey a luxurious dunk in this solution, we can actually coax a bit more moisture and flavor into our meal before it’s ready to roast.

How To Brine A Turkey:

During brining, the turkey absorbs extra moisture, which in turn helps it stay juicy. Since the turkey absorbs salt too, it also gets nicely seasoned. Even better, the salt breaks down some of the turkey’s proteins, making it more tender.

Think of brining as insurance. A bird that has been wet brined for just 12 hours will stay juicy even if you overshoot the cooking time a little. It’s one less thing to worry about.





