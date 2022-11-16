Meet the red-tailed hawk Avery for World Falconry Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nov. 16 marks World Falconry Day, a day dedicated to the sport of falconry. WVLT News was lucky enough to talk to Chris Covert, who practices falconry when he isn’t working on the photography and editing team in the WVLT newsroom.

Covert has had Avery, a red-tailed hawk, for four years. Getting into falconry can be a challenge; Covert had to work under an experienced falconer for two years and take a 160-question test from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to earn Avery.

“It is quite the process to get into the sport,” he said. “But it is definitely rewarding once you get in to it.”

Falconry isn’t like other sports; at the end of the hunting season, falconers still have to take care of living, breathing birds. Covert said he takes Avery out three days a week during the hunting season. During the off season, Covert said he takes Avery on trips because he “wouldn’t want to be locked up all day.”

Covert has also spent time working on conservation efforts for birds of prey.

“What people don’t realize is that 80% of birds of prey won’t make it their first year,” he said.

Covert and his sponsor take in birds for that first year when they can, releasing them afterward in an effort to keep the population stable.

