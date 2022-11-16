Meet the red-tailed hawk Avery for World Falconry Day

WVLT News was lucky enough to talk to Chris Covert, who practices falconry when he isn’t working on the photography and editing team in the newsroom.
WVLT News was lucky enough to talk to Chris Covert, who practices falconry when he isn’t working on the photography and editing team in the newsroom.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nov. 16 marks World Falconry Day, a day dedicated to the sport of falconry. WVLT News was lucky enough to talk to Chris Covert, who practices falconry when he isn’t working on the photography and editing team in the WVLT newsroom.

Covert has had Avery, a red-tailed hawk, for four years. Getting into falconry can be a challenge; Covert had to work under an experienced falconer for two years and take a 160-question test from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to earn Avery.

“It is quite the process to get into the sport,” he said. “But it is definitely rewarding once you get in to it.”

Falconry isn’t like other sports; at the end of the hunting season, falconers still have to take care of living, breathing birds. Covert said he takes Avery out three days a week during the hunting season. During the off season, Covert said he takes Avery on trips because he “wouldn’t want to be locked up all day.”

Covert has also spent time working on conservation efforts for birds of prey.

“What people don’t realize is that 80% of birds of prey won’t make it their first year,” he said.

Covert and his sponsor take in birds for that first year when they can, releasing them afterward in an effort to keep the population stable.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amazon Fulfillment Center at the old East Towne Mall location sits done and empty in...
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouses sit empty, incomplete ahead of looming deadlines
Generic football
Locker room assault sparks investigation at East Tenn. high school
Matthew Lappin
Knoxville healthcare worker arrested for public intoxication while working, report says
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
If the recently filed bill passes, it would go into effect in July 2023.
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee

Latest News

Harlan County Plane Crash
NTSB releases early findings in deadly Harlan Co. plane crash
WVLT News was lucky enough to talk to Chris Covert, who practices falconry when he isn’t...
Meet Avery the red-tailed hawk for World Falconry Day
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks when the sunshine returns and temperatures drop to the...
Clouds linger with a few flurries flying
Catch up Quick
Catch Up Quick