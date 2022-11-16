More sunshine Thursday with very cold temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re tracking more sunshine heading toward the end of the week with temperatures staying way below the average high and low for this time of year.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A band of clouds zips through our area tonight, dropping light snowfall in spots of our area higher elevations and a few flurries are possible in the Valley, but clouds exit in the morning with a low of 28 degrees.

Thursday’s high is only 41 degrees, but at least it’s a mostly sunny day! Our average high is around 60 degrees and our average low is around 38 degrees, so we are way below the average for the time of year.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll start out in the mid-20s Friday morning with highs getting into the mid-40s. That sunshine sticks around too!

We could see a few clouds move in late Friday into Saturday. Then the clouds exit for the second half of the day with a high around 43 degrees. A little wind kicks up at times this weekend, making it feel colder.

Temperatures recover to the 50s Tuesday to Wednesday of next week in your First Alert 8-day planner, but we are monitoring rain to return by the of Thanksgiving week.

Wednesday Evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

