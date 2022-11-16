Mount Olive Elementary students have special visitor for Science Night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mount Olive Elementary School held a science night for its students, and Meteorologist Jacob Durham was able to share insight into what the WVLT Weather Team does.

Students were able to stop by and ask questions about how meteorologists prepare forecasts and what they do every day. Durham also gave a special behind-the-scenes glimpse of what he does every day.

Mount Olive Elementary School (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.