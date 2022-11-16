Mount Olive Elementary students have special visitor for Science Night

Meteorologist Jacob Durham visited Mount Olive Elementary School for its science night.
By Jacob Durham
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mount Olive Elementary School held a science night for its students, and Meteorologist Jacob Durham was able to share insight into what the WVLT Weather Team does.

Students were able to stop by and ask questions about how meteorologists prepare forecasts and what they do every day. Durham also gave a special behind-the-scenes glimpse of what he does every day.

Mount Olive Elementary School
Mount Olive Elementary School(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If the recently filed bill passes, it would go into effect in July 2023.
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker stands with team.
Tennessee retains spot in AP college football poll ahead of South Carolina game
Generic football
Locker room assault sparks investigation at East Tenn. high school
Kathleen Gibi holding decade-old bottle found in the Tennessee River
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
Aaron Smith
Man claims to be Lucifer in threatening texts to estranged wife, police say

Latest News

Spotty mountain snowfall Wednesday
Cold temperatures continue with spotty snowfall Wednesday morning
Cold temperatures continue with spotty snowfall Wednesday morning
Cold temperatures continue with spotty snowfall Wednesday morning
Chief Meteorologist Haley tracks the change from rain to some snow and lingering cold air.
Another cold front brings rain on and off today, spotty snowfall tonight
Chief Meteorologist Haley tracks the change from rain to some snow and lingering cold air.
Another cold front brings rain on and off today, spotty snowfall tonight