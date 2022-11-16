NTSB releases early findings in deadly Harlan Co. plane crash

Harlan County Plane Crash
Harlan County Plane Crash(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal investigators are sharing early findings on a deadly Harlan County plane crash.

The crash happened on November 3 near the Tucker Guthrie Memorial Airport.

Middlesboro native Dr. David Sanford, 55, died in the crash. He was living in Knoxville.

No one else was on board.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) officials said the plane crashed on its third attempt to land on a runway.

Reports said there was fog and the airport’s lights were out of service.

The findings from the NTSB are preliminary and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amazon Fulfillment Center at the old East Towne Mall location sits done and empty in...
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouses sit empty, incomplete ahead of looming deadlines
Generic football
Locker room assault sparks investigation at East Tenn. high school
Matthew Lappin
Knoxville healthcare worker arrested for public intoxication while working, report says
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
If the recently filed bill passes, it would go into effect in July 2023.
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee

Latest News

WVLT News was lucky enough to talk to Chris Covert, who practices falconry when he isn’t...
Meet Avery the red-tailed hawk for World Falconry Day
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks when the sunshine returns and temperatures drop to the...
Clouds linger with a few flurries flying
Catch up Quick
Catch Up Quick
The money will help the lab with several projects over the next several years
Oak Ridge National Lab set to receive nearly half a billion dollars