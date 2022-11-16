Recognition rolling in for Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Becoming just the second finalist in program history for the award, Hendon Hooker was named a Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award finalist Tuesday.

Hooker joins Peyton Manning as the only finalists for the award from Tennessee. Manning won the award in 1997 with 3,819 yards on 287-of-477 passing (60.2 percent) with 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Throughout the 2022 season, the Volunteer signal-caller has been fantastic, throwing for 2,888 yards and 24 touchdowns on 204-of-287 passing (71.1 percent) and only two interceptions. Hooker has also created big plays with his legs, racking up 405 rushing yards on 99 carries thus far and has punched in five touchdowns.

Hooker has also been tabbed as a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, joining a group of 20 other top quarterbacks around the country still in contention for the prestigious honor. This is the second straight year that Hooker has made the list of semifinalists for the award.

The Greensboro, North Carolina, native has racked up 19 weekly honors this season and has already been named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award.

The next step in the process will be to select the award’s three finalists based on voting from the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee as well as the second round of the Davey O’Brien Fan Vote, which will take place on the award’s three social media accounts—Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. The top five vote-getters on each platform receive bonus committee member ballots which will be added to the votes cast by the National Selection Committee.

To participate in the fan vote, fans must like the original Davey O’Brien Award post highlighting the quarterback. The three finalists will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and the winner will be crowned live on Thursday, Dec. 8 on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

Time to get in the game and VOTE! #VFL--like your QB’s photo on the original posts from the official @daveyobrien accounts. The top 5 vote getters on Twitter, Instagram & Facebook will receive bonus committee votes to help decide our National Quarterback Award winner! pic.twitter.com/7kSAhuYm1Z — Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award (@daveyobrien) November 1, 2022

