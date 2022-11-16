Rounding up change to help the Salvation Army

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly 500 children are relying on the Salvation Army in Sevier County for a Merry Christmas. This season, the Incredible Christmas Place is rounding up change to help raise thousands of dollars.

A wall around the cash wrap line shows just how generous customers at the Christmas Place are. There’s proof of the donations made by customers this season.

“So it’s providing funds so that we can go out and purchase items that they are in need of so it could be clothing, its toys as well. It’s whatever their hearts or wish is that they have marked down when they came in for registration,” said Lt. Melissa Poole.

It was back in October when families went to the Salvation Army to tell their wishes and needs for the holidays.

Poole knows firsthand how the kids may want that special toy, but really may need a winter coat.

“I got to meet personally with every family that walked into our doors that were needing assistance and they were able to connect with us and we were able to find out exactly what they were in need for especially the kids,” said Poole.

You’ll find trees at other places around town for ways that you can help wherever you’re shopping.

“Every child that we impact. They also are a part of a family. And so that includes the parents so we are just touching the just the surface of being able to bless 500 children,” said Poole.

You can donate for the angels through Dec. 9.

Locations to pick up Angels for sponsorship:

•Walmart SuperCenter at 1414 Parkway Sevierville

•Walmart SuperCenter in Newport

•Golden Carat Jewelry in Sevierville

•D Gardens in downtown Sevierville

•Wyndham at the Smokies in Sevierville

•Ogles Furniture in Sevierville

•Gatlin’s at The Island

•Gatlin’s Fun Center Gatlinburg location

•Tennessee State Bank in Sevierville

•Tennessee State Bank at the Pigeon Forge Corporate Office

•State Farm’s Sevierville location

•Kings Library in Sevierville

•Great Smokey Mountain Association of Realtors

This year the Salvation Army hopes to serve more than 500 children throughout Cocke and Sevier Counties. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

