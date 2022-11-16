Shots fired, KPD investigating possible road rage incident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced they were investigating an apparent road rage incident after shots were fired on Strawberry Planes Pike near Cracker Barrel Lane, according to officials with KPD.

One of the people involved fired off shots but no one was hit, according to officials.

Three people who were involved in the incident were arrested and charges are pending, according to officials with the department.

— Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) November 16, 2022

