Shots fired, KPD investigating possible road rage incident
Knoxville police officers responded to Strawberry Plains Pike for an apparent road rage incident Wednesday, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced they were investigating an apparent road rage incident after shots were fired on Strawberry Planes Pike near Cracker Barrel Lane, according to officials with KPD.
One of the people involved fired off shots but no one was hit, according to officials.
Three people who were involved in the incident were arrested and charges are pending, according to officials with the department.
