Spam launches figgy puddy flavor for the holidays

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) – Since pumpkin spice Spam was surprisingly popular a few years ago, the canned meat brand has introduced another unique holiday flavor – Spam Figgy Pudding.

Figgy pudding is a traditional British Christmas dessert made with seasonal spices, beef fat and dried fruit.

Basically, think Spam with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, orange and fig.

Spam Figgy Pudding could be a nice addition to your holiday charcuterie board. At the very least, it will be a talker at your holiday gathering.

The holiday-inspired Spam variety is now available for a limited time through the Amazon, Walmart or Spam websites.

