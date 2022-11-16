Tenn. attorney general to investigate Ticketmaster, Taylor Swift ticket issues

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Attorney General Johnathan Skrmetti spoke on recent issues involving Ticketmaster, a popular concert ticket seller, Tuesday.

The comments were sparked by issues with the service that stemmed from customers trying to buy tickets to Taylor Swift’s latest nationwide tour. When the website went live with ticket availability Tuesday, it was bombarded by potential concert-goers, causing website-wide issues.

At this time, Skrmetti said, there are no allegations of misconduct. However, he did say that his office is “concerned” after receiving several complaints from customers, a trend for the company, which has reportedly sparked concerns for decades.

The biggest issue Skrmetti focused on was the process behind selling the tickets. Taylor Swift fans were given a presale code prior to the sale going live, which should have allowed people to log onto the website and buy tickets. However, infrastructure issues caused problems, a symptom of Ticketmaster’s domination in the industry, Skrmetti said.

Ticketmaster has a 70% market share in concert ticket sales. “Anytime you have that kind of concentration, there’s a risk that it will drive up prices and reduce the quality,” Skrmetti said. He added that his department thinks that was the case Tuesday; Ticketmaster’s dominance in the market meant that they did not feel a need to prepare for the influx in sales.

“We’re not talking about a company that needs to compete as much to get customers dollars,” Skrmetti said. “We know consumers were given presale codes, and we need to look into what was promised.”

Additionally, Skrmetti said the state was concerned about ticket resellers. Ticketmaster acts as both a ticket venue and a middle-man for ticket reselling. Skrmetti said that arrangement could mean that the company is profiting twice off of ticket sales: once when the ticket is sold and again when resellers use Ticketmaster to sell their tickets.

Another problem with the sale, Skrmetti said, was the lack of customer support. He said the state had received complaints from customers that they would not hear from customer service representatives for up to five days.

“People are trying to use the service and not getting the product they paid for,” Skrmetti said.

Now, the state is planning to investigate the issues. Skrmetti said that previous laws give Tennessee broader investigative authority where Ticketmaster is concerned.

“We want to make sure they are treating customers right,” Skrmetti said. He added that the next step for the state is to gather information and make inquiries. Skrmetti also said that, since Ticketmaster has such a large share of the market, the state would be looking into monopoly laws.

As far as Ticketmaster, Skrmetti said the company needs to make adjustments to its system before Swift tickets go on sale again Thursday by committing more resources to fix the problems.

“It’s easy to scale up infrastructure very quickly,” he said, adding that Ticketmaster should have known how popular the tickets would be after Swift’s latest album took over the Billboard Top 10 chart.

“You’d think Ticketmaster would be aware these would be some of the most popular tickets they have ever had,” Skrmetti said.

Should Tennessee investigators find legal action appropriate, Ticketmaster could be fined or even receive a court order demanding problems like Tuesday’s ticket fiasco do not happen again. Skrmetti also confirmed that at least one other state was interested in investigating the company.

Tennessee Attorney General Johnathan Skrmetti spoke on recent issues involving Ticketmaster, a...
