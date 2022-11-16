Tennessee stays at No. 5 in College Football Playoff poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The third College Football Playoff poll dropped on Tuesday, and the Tennessee Vols stayed at number 5.

Although the team started at No. 1, Tennessee stays at number 5 for the second week in a row.

None of the top four teams lost their games, so there was little movement in the top spots.

Only the top four are eligible for the playoff games, so Tennessee is on the outside looking in.

There are still two games left in the regular season with lots of time for the poll to change. The Vols face off against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday.

