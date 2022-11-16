Vols look to bounce back against Florida Golf Coast University

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 22 Tennessee men’s basketball returns home Wednesday, hosting Florida Gulf Coast at Thompson-Boling Arena at 7 p.m.

The Vols and Florida Gulf Coast have never met on the hardwood, but Tennessee is 19-1 all-time against current members of the Atlantic Sun Conference. During the Rick Barnes era, Tennessee is also a perfect 8-0 at home against teams from the state of Florida.

After taking on Florida Gulf Coast, Tennessee will head to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Vols are set to play three games in Paradise Island, Bahamas, starting by facing Butler on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee then will play one game apiece on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 before returning home.

Tennessee has not lost consecutive games since the 2021 postseason, and the Vols haven’t suffered consecutive non-conference losses since dropping games against Wisconsin on Dec. 28, 2019, and No. 3 Kansas on Jan. 25, 2020.

The Volunteers are 19-1 all-time against current members of the Atlantic Sun Conference. The lone loss came at the hands of Austin Peay in Dec. 2011.

Rick Barnes is a perfect 10-0 as a head coach vs. A-Sun opposition but also has never faced FGCU.

Florida Gulf Coast will become the 211th Division I program Barnes has faced during his 36-year head coaching career.

During the Barnes era, Tennessee is a perfect 8-0 at home against teams from the state of Florida.

A Tennessee victory Wednesday would extend the Vols’ home win streak to 19 straight games overall and to 16 straight games against non-conference foes.

