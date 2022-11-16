Vols look to bounce back against Florida Golf Coast University

No.22 Tennessee hosts Florida Gulf Coast Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m.
Tennessee guard scoring a basket against Texas A&M on February 1, 2022
Tennessee guard scoring a basket against Texas A&M on February 1, 2022(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 22 Tennessee men’s basketball returns home Wednesday, hosting Florida Gulf Coast at Thompson-Boling Arena at 7 p.m.

The Vols and Florida Gulf Coast have never met on the hardwood, but Tennessee is 19-1 all-time against current members of the Atlantic Sun Conference. During the Rick Barnes era, Tennessee is also a perfect 8-0 at home against teams from the state of Florida.

After taking on Florida Gulf Coast, Tennessee will head to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Vols are set to play three games in Paradise Island, Bahamas, starting by facing Butler on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee then will play one game apiece on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 before returning home.

Tennessee has not lost consecutive games since the 2021 postseason, and the Vols haven’t suffered consecutive non-conference losses since dropping games against Wisconsin on Dec. 28, 2019, and No. 3 Kansas on Jan. 25, 2020.

The Volunteers are 19-1 all-time against current members of the Atlantic Sun Conference. The lone loss came at the hands of Austin Peay in Dec. 2011.

Rick Barnes is a perfect 10-0 as a head coach vs. A-Sun opposition but also has never faced FGCU.

Florida Gulf Coast will become the 211th Division I program Barnes has faced during his 36-year head coaching career.

During the Barnes era, Tennessee is a perfect 8-0 at home against teams from the state of Florida.

A Tennessee victory Wednesday would extend the Vols’ home win streak to 19 straight games overall and to 16 straight games against non-conference foes.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If the recently filed bill passes, it would go into effect in July 2023.
Fight against drag shows takes center stage across East Tennessee
Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker stands with team.
Tennessee retains spot in AP college football poll ahead of South Carolina game
Generic football
Locker room assault sparks investigation at East Tenn. high school
Matthew Lappin
Knoxville healthcare worker arrested for public intoxication while working, report says
Kathleen Gibi holding decade-old bottle found in the Tennessee River
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river

Latest News

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker
Recognition rolling in for Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker
Can wooly worms predict the weather?
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
Winter Outlook: The Weather Women Of The Cumberlands
Winter Outlook: The Weather Women Of The Cumberlands
Rick Kaufman is held back by security after rushing toward his daughter's alleged murders on...
Father lunges at two men accused of killing daughter during court hearing