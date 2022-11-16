Ways to Find Your Fun to get you in the Christmas spirit

Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
By Paige Noël
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s starting to feel like Christmas, so here are some ways to Find Your Fun to get into the Christmas spirit!

Lights Over Gatlingburg is back at Skylift Park. Visitors can enjoy mountain views at night with holiday magic. Skylift Park transforms into a wonderland of holiday music, sparking displays, and a magical tunnel of lights on the sky bridge. Lights Over Gatlinburg runs daily and is included with your Skylift Park admission ticket. It runs through Jan. 31.

Friday, November 18th:

There is a free holiday event in Chilhowee Park on Friday starting at 6 p.m. Comcast Christmas at Chilhowee will feature at tree lightning, free photos with Santa, and a hayride around the park to look at lights. Kids will also be able to see decorated construction vehicles, firetrucks, and police cars up close.

Shadracks’s Christmas Wonderland is happening at Smokies Stadium for the last time. There are still new classic Christmas displays, thousands of lights, and a huge Christmas tree of lights. Santa’s Village is open nightly starting Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can visit Santa, take a train ride, and more. Tickets range from $30-$40 per car. The new drive-through light show will be at Soaky Mountain Waterpark starting on Nov. 25. Both locations will stay open through the end of the year.

Saturday, November 19th:

On Saturday, Winterfest at The Island at Pigeon Forge kicks off its annual tree lighting. Santa will arrive at 3 p.m., holiday music starts around 6 p.m., then the Island’s Winterfest show starts at 7 p.m. The fountain is choreographed with big LED Christmas trees to create a fun show! The Island show will continue to play every evening at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m. through Jan. 5.

