14-year-old attacked by mountain lion, wildlife officials say

Nevada officials say a teen was attacked by a mountain lion earlier this month.
Nevada officials say a teen was attacked by a mountain lion earlier this month.(sframephoto via Canva)
By Kevin Sheridan and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - Officials in Nevada say a teenager is recovering after being attacked by a mountain lion earlier this month.

According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, a 14-year-old girl was the victim in the attack on Nov. 10 in the foothills of south Reno.

Department of Wildlife officials said the circumstances of the attack were not immediately known but the girl did suffer scratch wounds. She was also with her dog.

Authorities said they tracked down the mountain lion and euthanized the animal.

According to NDOW, there have been more sightings of mountain lions in the foothills and have advised visitors to be cautious.

Officials also shared the following tips:

  • Remove anything that might attract deer or other prey animals. This can include birdseed, pet food, trash or compost, water features, fallen fruit, excess shrubs, woodpiles, decks, or other structures that can provide cover or a place to den.
  • Make efforts to discourage deer from being present in your yard – deer are one of the top food sources for mountain lions, so if they are in your yard, a mountain lion could be too.
  • Install devices to scare away the lions – motion-activated lights and/or sprinklers.
  • Closely supervise children whenever they play outdoors. Make sure children are inside before dusk and not outside before dawn. Talk with your children about mountain lions and teach them what to do if they encounter one.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

