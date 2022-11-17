Beloved Knox County teacher fighting for life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County teacher, La Rhonda Forsyth, is fighting for her life after she suffered a massive stroke on Nov. 3.

Forsyth, 59, worked in Knox County Schools for 21 years. She was working bus duty at Bell Camp Elementary School when she suffered a stroke. Doctors said the event was an anomaly. Otherwise, she was in good health.

“She is a force. She never stops moving. She is always on the go. She is always taking care of literally everyone,” Katherine Forsyth-Webb described her mom.

Forsyth’s illness devastated not only her family, but her school.

“I called her school the other day to ask if they needed help because I know this has been like losing three people,” said Helen Agee.

Agee worked with Forsyth at Farragut Intermediate School. The two remained good friends.

“She’s just the student whisperer. She can really handle being with students and being a soft place for them to land,” Agee said.

Forsyth was able to hear and communicate through hand gestures. The family was overwhelmed with support from fellow teachers and students.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe and Meal Train fundraiser for hospital expenses and to help the family.

