Breezy, sunny, and chilly Friday ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunny and chilly weather continues for the next several days. We are watching for more clouds and rain around Thanksgiving.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The cold air settles in tonight, with a low of 26 degrees. It’s a frosty cold one, with a clear sky and little to no wind.

Friday stays mostly sunny, but the winds increase. Now, we’ll have a southwesterly wind of 5 to 15 mph and gusts of 20 mph, which helps to push the high up a bit to 47 degrees, BUT it also makes us feel colder.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few clouds move in overnight Friday into Saturday with a low still around 29 degrees by Saturday morning. We’ll see those mostly sunny skies by Saturday afternoon with a high near 45 degrees. The wind gusts pick up to 20 mph at times Saturday as well. Now, the clouds that were here early Saturday spread out over South Carolina later in the day, so it’s a mostly cloudy I’m All Vol forecast. Temperatures are also milder in Columbia, with a temperature still near 50 degrees for that 7 PM kickoff.

I'm All Vol Forecast (WVLT)

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures continue to increase, making it back to the 50s Tuesday to Wednesday next week. We are monitoring rain to return by the of Thanksgiving week.

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

