Former Knoxville mayor and Ambassador to Poland reacts as tensions rise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As tensions rise in eastern Europe, a former Ambassador to Poland asked East Tennesseans to stay the course.

Victor Ashe served as Ambassador to Poland from the Summer of 2004 to the fall of 2009.

Ashe, a former Knoxville Mayor, spoke to WVLT News the morning after two Polish nationals were killed after missiles hit a grain storage area in the eastern part of the country.

Poland is a NATO member meaning if the attack was deliberate from a country not a part of NATO, member countries would have to act.

As it looked like Poland received a blow from Russia, Ashe reminded people of the role Poland played in the region.

”There are some three million Ukrainian refugees in Poland and they’re not in high school gyms, they’re not in recreation centers, they’re not in public buildings they’re literally being taken in four or five into peoples homes,” said Ashe. “The government provides food supplements and a source of income to pay for them, in effect you’re taking people into your home you don’t know who speaks a different language, but you’re supportive because they’re becoming refugees.”

As the world comes together to find the missiles that originated in Ukraine as part of an anti-missile brigade from the country under attack, Ashe outlines how many Poles feel as they see the country next door come under attack.

”Putin’s invasion basically of Ukraine is to pull it back into the old Soviet Empire and a lot of Polls feel if Putin is successful that’s something that could happen to them, the only difference, of course, is Poland is part of NATO,” said Ashe.

As the war reaches the year mark, the United States continues to spend a significant amount of money protecting the country, and the former ambassador implores Americans to understand the stakes at hand.

”It’s the most serous conflict in Europe since the end of world war two in 1945 and even though the money were spending is a lot it will pail in comparison to what we would spend if Ukraine fell and then you were defending Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, those countries,” said Ashe.

