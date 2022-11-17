Glass recycling facility opens in Blount County

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County officially opened a new glass recycling facility on Thursday.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate a GP-1HD Andela Glass Pulverizer that was delivered from Upstate New York to the Blount County Operations Center. The machine is capable of processing 10 tons of glass in one hour.

The recycled glass comes out in different sizes and textures from fine sand to 3/8th inch gravel.

Blount County Highway Superintendent, Jeff Headrick, said recycled glass has many uses, especially when it snows.

”So the sand you mix it, typically over the years past we used like an 80/20 mix of 80 salt and 20 of what we call an aggregate chad. So instead of that 20, it will be the sand behind us that’s crushed out of glass,” said Headrick.

The recycled glass can also be used to create terrazzo flooring and countertops.

Brittney Whipple, the executive director of Keep Blount Beautiful, said having the facility will help to better preserve the county’s landfill for generations to come.

”It’s going to extend the life of our landfill for sure, so all of this glass that’s being recycled here is not going into the landfill where before unfortunately it had to be. Hopefully, more residents start to use more recycling centers and start recycling their glass. We can extend the life of our landfill and make sure we don’t fill it up too fast,” shared Whipple.

For people who want to recycle glass, it’s fairly simple. You’ll just place all of your glass items into a recycling bin labeled for glass at the Blount County Recycling Center.

There’s no need for sorting bottles or ripping the labels off of them.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.