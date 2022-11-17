Goodwill offers digital training for formerly incarcerated

The goal is to help those people get back into the workforce.
By Casey Wheeless
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Goodwill is working with Google to provide digital skills programs to help people who have served jail time looking to transition back into the workforce. The program includes funding from Google to help more than 500 nonprofits around the country, including Goodwill Industries Knoxville.

Goodwill said more than 600,000 Americans leave incarceration each year and face higher jobless rates than the average person. In a news release, Goodwill said the lack of technology in prison creates further barriers to employment, as digital skills are increasingly essential in the current job market.

GWIK will use the new funding to integrate Google’s digital skills curriculum into its existing program.

“GWIK already provides many services to individuals impacted by the justice system; including our career readiness boot camp, specialized curriculum geared toward specific populations, and our virtual reality interview simulation Project Overcome. Additionally, we serve as a host site for court-ordered community service and are a second chance employer,” said Meaghan Johnson, Vice President of Workforce Development at Goodwill Industries – Knoxville, Inc. “The addition of the Grow with Google curriculum will ensure we are equipping individuals with digital skills needed to obtain and maintain employment and be competitive in today’s job market.”

To learn more about the program visit Goodwill’s website.

