Hops and Holler’s owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After nine years, Hops and Hollers will be closing it’s doors for the final time on Sunday.

Owner Todd Wakefield said finances were a factor but not the sole reason for the move, as he spoke about how he wanted to devote more time to family and other passions like his new golf apparel company Inward Half.

“You know, life changes. I’ve got a little boy at home that just turned three yesterday and another on the way. And raising two little boys and running a golf apparel business is juts a lot of work,” said Wakefield.

Hops and Holler’s was one of the first craft breweries to come to Knoxville after places like the Bearden Beer Market and Casual Pint paved the way. At the North Central Street bar, you can only get beer and non-alcoholic drinks for kids which made it a unique experience.

“When we first opened, it was a different territory it was kind of no mans land,” said Wakefield as he struggled at first to try and find local Tennessee beers to bring to the store in the early stages of the craft beer scene in Knoxville.

As an avid golfer the longtime bar owner wanted to have a place that felt like a golf course country club where everyone knew each other and it felt like home.

Sam Mitchell and Sydney Mollica had their first date at Hops and Holler’s three years ago and decided to come back on the anniversary of that day to commemorate the occasion and drink a few more beers before the bar closes down officially.

“It’s almost like losing a family member,” said Mitchell.

Moving forward, Wakefield will focus full time on being a dad and running Inward Half. While the future of the building was unclear, he’s not ruling out a possible new location down the road.

“Hopefully someone comes along and says ‘hey Hops and Hollers you still want to open an other location?’ and we might find something new. We might continue the legacy somewhere else. I don’t want to say the chapter of Hops and Hollers is closed but the chapter of the North Central Street location is closed,” said Wakefield.

Hops and Holler’s will be open for the last time on Sunday between the hours of noon and 8PM.

