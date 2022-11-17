Kentucky National Guard troops home after nearly year-long overseas deployment

The 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Mountain Warriors worked together to help people overseas in Kosovo.
By Julia Sandor
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Kentucky National Guard soldiers was reunited Thursday with friends and family after a nearly year-long deployment.

The 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Mountain Warriors worked together to help people overseas in Kosovo. The soldiers flew home to Lexington Thursday.

“Very rewarding opportunity to be a part of a NATO mission for us and, definitely, the opportunity to just do this with the soldiers that were in our task force, we, we’re all very thankful,” said Lt. Col. Jason Mendez. “So, it’s nice to come to a close and finish this all up.”

Soldiers say the feelings they have are hard to put into words, but being home in time for the holidays, and holding their kids, parents, or partners close, is what they’re looking forward to.

“It’s very special, so it’s just nice to be able to see them after a very long period of time away, so I’m very thankful,” said Lt. Col. Mendez.

All of the soldiers we spoke with told us they are proud to be a part of the group.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

