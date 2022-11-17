Man dies in fiery I-40 crash in Roane Co.

One man died in a car crash in Roane Co. Wednesday morning.
One man died in a crash on I-40.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died in a crash on I-40 East in Roane County Wednesday morning, according to a preliminary crash report obtained by WVLT News.

Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez was driving a commercial motor vehicle with one passenger, John Michel Gogvava Leon, when he lost control near the Buttermilk Rd. exit.

“It went over into the right lane, then back into the left lane, lost control, and struck the bridge,” troopers said in the report. “Vehicle one came to an uncontrolled rest on Buttermilk Road, below the interstate.”

The vehicle caught on fire and Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither passengers were wearing their seat belt.

Both 56-year-old Ramirez and 33-year-old Leon were from Lake Worth, Florida. Leon was not injured, according to the report.

