More sunshine today but colder air sticks around for a bit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least the sunshine is back, but temperatures are well below average for several days. We’re monitoring increasing clouds to rain chances around Thanksgiving.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A band of clouds zipped through last night, dropping light snowfall in spots of our higher elevations. The sky is clear to start the day, with frost developing and temperatures dropping to around 28 degrees in the Valley and low to mid 20s along the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line.

Thursday’s high is only 41 degrees, but at least it’s a mostly sunny day! There is a light breeze out of the northwest.

The cold air settles in tonight, with a low of 26 degrees. It’s a frosty cold one, with a clear sky and little to no wind.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday stays mostly sunny, but the winds increase. Now, we’ll have a southwesterly wind 5 to 15 mph and gusts of 20 mph, which helps to push the high up a bit to 47 degrees, BUT it also makes us feel colder.

Clouds and spotty mountaintop snowfall pass through Friday night, still it’s around 29 degrees by Saturday morning. Then the clouds exit early, for a mostly sunny day and a high of 45 degrees. The wind gusts pick up to 20 mph at times Saturday as well. Now, the clouds that were here early Saturday spread out over South Carolina later in the day, so it’s a mostly cloudy I’m All Vol forecast. Temperatures are also milder in Columbia, with a temperature still near 50 degrees for that 7 PM kickoff.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures continue to increase, making it back to the 50s Tuesday to Wednesday next week. We are monitoring rain to return by the of Thanksgiving week.

