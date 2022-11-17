Music student escapes war to continue his education, perform on Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thirty minutes is just enough time for violinist Marki Lukyniuk to offer comfort to a group of strangers he’s connected to through war. The college student fled the City of Kyiv after Russian soldiers invaded Ukraine.

“When they came here, a lot of children were confused and worried about what’s going on,” said Lukyniuk. “A lot of the times. It felt like it was the end.”

After being forced to leave his university in Kyiv, the college student rushed to The University of Tennessee to specifically study under one of the country’s top violin professors, Miroslav Hristov. In the midst of struggling to learn a new culture and language, something struck a chord, which now has him hosting more than a dozen concerts.

Through his new-found organization, Lukyniuk is able to host free concerts on campus.

During a concert Wednesday night inside UT’s student union building, Lukyniuk said he hopes through his music he can capture the beautiful essence of his country instead of the despair.

“To show people that Ukraine is not just bombed cities,” said Lukyniuk. “It’s not just like poor people with like, no. No money and no, no talent. I want to show people that. Yeah, I’m a real human. I’m from Ukraine. I can play Ukrainian beautiful music and all like world wide music.”

Lukyniuk told WVLT News all proceeds collected at each show will go directly to the people fighting on the front lines.

