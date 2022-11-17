Officials: Indiana deputy’s gun discharges, shoots student in classroom

Officials said the accidental shooting happened while students were taking part in law...
Officials said the accidental shooting happened while students were taking part in law enforcement vocational training.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Ind. (AP) — Officials say an Indiana high school student was shot and wounded when a sheriff’s deputy’s gun accidentally discharged in a classroom as students were taking part in law enforcement vocational training.

The South Vermillion High School student was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Thursday morning’s shooting.

Dave Chapman, superintendent of the South Vermillion Community School Corp., says the student, a male senior, was grazed by the bullet.

He says the shooting occurred in a popular vocational law enforcement class when a Vermillion County Sheriff’s deputy’s gun accidentally discharged.

Indiana State Police say Deputy Tim DisPennett has 19 years of law enforcement experience.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amazon Fulfillment Center at the old East Towne Mall location sits done and empty in...
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouses sit empty, incomplete ahead of looming deadlines
Can wooly worms predict the weather?
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Matthew Lappin
Knoxville healthcare worker arrested for public intoxication while working, report says
Generic football
Locker room assault sparks investigation at East Tenn. high school

Latest News

The parents were expecting an awesome bonding moment when they brought their baby home from the...
‘Jealous’ family cat vomits up her feelings after first meeting with newborn
A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday....
GRAPHIC: Driver arrested in crash into LA County sheriff’s recruits
The parents were expecting an awesome bonding moment when they brought their baby home from the...
Family cat vomits up her feelings after first meeting with newborn
A Ukrainian sapper inspects a destroyed building during the demining of a residential area in...
Russia launches new Ukraine barrage as grain deal extended
FILE - Actor, artist and singer Robert Clary poses for a portrait in his home studio on Feb....
Robert Clary, last of the ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ stars, dies at 96