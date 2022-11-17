Report: 1 in 3 Tennesseans cut necessities to afford utilities

The cost of utilities rose 16% in the past year, causing one of three Tennesseans to skip food or medications to afford utilities.
One group that’s particularly impacted by the higher costs of utilities is seniors.
By John Pirsos
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A report out by LendingTree showed that the price of electricity is up 16% from a year ago, and that nearly a third of Americans have reduced, or skipped necessities like food and medications to afford their electricity bill.

“Inflation is in virtually every aspect of our lives right now,” Chief Credit Analyst with LendingTree Matt Schulz said.

Tennessee is no different. One group that’s particularly impacted by the higher costs of utilities is seniors.

“Seniors, a lot of times, are forced to choose,” Senior Manager for Knoxville’s Office on Aging Angela Bartlett said.

Bartlett said seniors locally were struggling with those higher electric costs.

“Older adults will call us in crisis,” Bartlett said. “Whether their utilities have been just shut off. Or, the cost of their medicine has jumped up and is astronomical.”

Bartlett said she’s heard of some people keeping the windows open during the summer, or bundling up in their homes in the winter to save money on their utilities. She said there were always some seniors that struggle with paying their bills, but there are more this year.

“I think the volume has increased definitely,” Bartlett said.

With the weather getting colder, Bartlett was expecting more phone calls from people who can’t afford their electric bills.

If you are an older adult who is struggling to pay some of those bills, you can contact the Office on Aging at this number: 865-524-2786.

They have programs that can help people pay for electricity, food, medicine, and more.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amazon Fulfillment Center at the old East Towne Mall location sits done and empty in...
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouses sit empty, incomplete ahead of looming deadlines
Can wooly worms predict the weather?
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
WVLT First Alert Winter Outlook
Snowy and cold, or dry and warm? Winter Outlook for 2022-23 season in East Tennessee
Knox County teacher, La Rhonda Forsyth, is fighting for her life after she suffered a massive...
Beloved Knox County teacher fighting for life

Latest News

Ebony B. Hollins-Allen, the sister of Mike Hollins, shared video of him walking in the hospital...
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says
Blount County glass recycling facility
Glass recycling facility opens in Blount County
The University of Tennessee School of Veterinary Medicine is working to fill the gap a vet...
UT School of Veterinary Medicine looks to lead the way as vet numbers dwindle
The cost of utilities have risen 16% in the past year, causing one of three Tennesseans to skip...
Report: One in three Tennesseans have cut necessities to afford utilities