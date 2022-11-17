Report: 1 in 3 Tennesseans cut necessities to afford utilities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A report out by LendingTree showed that the price of electricity is up 16% from a year ago, and that nearly a third of Americans have reduced, or skipped necessities like food and medications to afford their electricity bill.

“Inflation is in virtually every aspect of our lives right now,” Chief Credit Analyst with LendingTree Matt Schulz said.

Tennessee is no different. One group that’s particularly impacted by the higher costs of utilities is seniors.

“Seniors, a lot of times, are forced to choose,” Senior Manager for Knoxville’s Office on Aging Angela Bartlett said.

Bartlett said seniors locally were struggling with those higher electric costs.

“Older adults will call us in crisis,” Bartlett said. “Whether their utilities have been just shut off. Or, the cost of their medicine has jumped up and is astronomical.”

Bartlett said she’s heard of some people keeping the windows open during the summer, or bundling up in their homes in the winter to save money on their utilities. She said there were always some seniors that struggle with paying their bills, but there are more this year.

“I think the volume has increased definitely,” Bartlett said.

With the weather getting colder, Bartlett was expecting more phone calls from people who can’t afford their electric bills.

If you are an older adult who is struggling to pay some of those bills, you can contact the Office on Aging at this number: 865-524-2786.

They have programs that can help people pay for electricity, food, medicine, and more.

