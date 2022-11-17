Snowy and cold, or dry and warm? Winter Outlook for 2022-23 season in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s that time of year when temperatures drop, and at times, we can see rain change to snow. So, let’s take a look at what the season has in store for East Tennessee.

WHAT’S NORMAL?

First off, what’s “normal” for our area is an important reference. Using the long-term record keeping for Knoxville, the average high dips from around 50 in December to upper 40s in January, but starts ticking back up in February. The lows take a bigger hit from upper 30s in December to around freezing in January and February. And, overall it’s a wet season for us. Getting that cold air timing just right is important to see some snowfall, which usually peaks in January and February, but note snow is still possible on into early Spring.

What's Normal for Knoxville in the winter. (WVLT)

WINTER 2022-23

So, now let’s look at the long-term trend for this year. The band of extra warmth stays along the south, clipping our area, which means we have equal chances for some warmer than normal days as we do the colder ones. The cold air has to time out just right with the precipitation to see snow. This season, we’re also looking to stay in between the drier South and the wetter north.

Which is why Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley thinks we’ll have a good average overall snowfall this season. Remember, our terrain makes for some huge differences in forecasting, as well as seasonal snowfall. Heather looked closely at dozens of sites in our area from the National Weather Service records to create this custom average annual snowfall map. So, you can see several inches of snow is the average for the Valley, but that spikes up to 5 to 10 inches along the Tennessee, Kentucky line. Then on top of the Plateau that climb to the teens .. and of course our highest peaks see more than 50 inches of snow on average each winter.

Average annual snowfall across our varying terrain. (WVLT)

WHAT ABOUT A WHITE CHRISTMAS?

Every year, folks ask about chances for snow around Christmas, but odds are slim around here, outside of the mountains. In Knoxville, it has snowed a trace amount a couple dozen times, but measurable snow has only fallen 13 times in Knoxville’s recorded weather history! 2020 is one many of you remember, when we had a great Christmas Eve snow and then another half an inch officially on Christmas Day.

To sum up this year’s Winter Outlook, temperatures overall are average, but I think that comes with some good up and down swings, where those cold snaps contribute to our average snowfall for the season. We have you covered first in your local forecast everyday, with the First Alert 8-Day Planner.

Winter Outlook summary 2022-23 (WVLT)

