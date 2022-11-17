TBI issues Sliver Alert for East Tennessee man

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert on Thursday morning for 70-year-old Ernest Cooper of Johnson City.
By David Sikes
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert on Thursday morning for 70-year-old Ernest Cooper of Johnson City.

Police said that Cooper lives with a medical condition that could impair his ability to return home. Cooper may be driving a 2016 silver Subaru Outback with TN tag Y30 52A, similar to the one pictured below.

If you see Ernest or the vehicle, please call the Johnson City Police Department at 423-434-6166 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

