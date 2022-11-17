Tyson Foods recalls nearly 94K pounds of ground beef products sold at select stores

Tyson Foods recalls some Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products.
Tyson Foods recalls some Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products.(fpwing via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A popular supermarket chain based in southwestern Texas announced a ground beef recall.

H-E-B announced on Wednesday that Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef due to the product possibly containing a foreign matter, mirror-like material.

According to the supermarket, the recalled products include 5- and 10-pound chubs of Hill Country Fare 73% lean ground beef, and 5-pound chubs of H-E-B 80% lean ground chuck.

The beef products were sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in Texas. According to the recall, the beef products had a freeze-by date of Nov. 25.

H-E-B said the recalled products have been removed from store shelves.

According to the recall announcement, no other ground beef products have been affected by the voluntary recall, and no injuries have been reported.

Consumers with questions may call the Tyson Consumer Relations department at 1-800-643-3410. H-E-B customers who purchased the recalled products can return them to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-800-432-3113.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amazon Fulfillment Center at the old East Towne Mall location sits done and empty in...
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouses sit empty, incomplete ahead of looming deadlines
Generic football
Locker room assault sparks investigation at East Tenn. high school
Matthew Lappin
Knoxville healthcare worker arrested for public intoxication while working, report says
Can wooly worms predict the weather?
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Latest News

Nearly 500 children are relying on the Salvation Army in Sevier County for a Merry Christmas.
Rounding up change to help the Salvation Army
Joaquin Murder Affidavit
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business...
Hops and Holler’s owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing
A 10-year-old boy battling terminal brain cancer is fulfilling a lifelong dream of becoming an...
Boy battling terminal brain cancer sworn in as honorary officer: ‘So many emotions’